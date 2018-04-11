Morgan Stanley Lowers SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,500

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,670 ($23.60) to GBX 1,500 ($21.20) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($17.67) to GBX 1,150 ($16.25) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a restricted rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.49) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,327 ($18.76) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,517.07 ($21.44).

SSE traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,291 ($18.25). 6,385,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($16.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,554 ($21.96).

About SSE

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains.

