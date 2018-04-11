St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 7,764 Shares

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,241.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:JOE opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.91. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 60.38% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,550,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in St. Joe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,974,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,644,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,444,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 415,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

