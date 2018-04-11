Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.02, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

