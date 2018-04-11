Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $153.23. 682,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,806. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23,158.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 29,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

