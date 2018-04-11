Stantec Inc. (STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.73 Million

Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $695.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.57 million and the lowest is $656.48 million. Stantec posted sales of $660.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $695.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Stantec had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Stantec’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,704 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,782,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stantec by 26.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2,917.10, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

