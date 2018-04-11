Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 22,769 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 149.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $82,002.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

