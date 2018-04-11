Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.03 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,508.72, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/starbucks-co-sbux-stake-lifted-by-venturi-wealth-management-llc-updated.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.