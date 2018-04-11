Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wood & Company

Wood & Company began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

STWD stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5,481.18, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wood & Company” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/starwood-property-trust-stwd-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-wood-company-updated-updated.html.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.