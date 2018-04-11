Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Waypoint Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2972548725969 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 18,736,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,933. Starwood Waypoint Homes has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Starwood Waypoint Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

