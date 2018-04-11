Phocas Financial Corp. Has $13.39 Million Position in State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. State Bank Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.15% of State Bank Financial worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STBZ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Bank Financial by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in State Bank Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 132,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in State Bank Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Bank Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in State Bank Financial by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STBZ shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STBZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.71, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. State Bank Financial has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $31.75.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.26%. equities research analysts expect that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from State Bank Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray bought 3,300 shares of State Bank Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

