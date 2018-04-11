Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,527 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $92,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,391,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,191 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98,738.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

