Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Statoil (STO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Statoil (NYSE:STO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Statoil were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Statoil by 103.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Statoil by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Statoil by 16.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Statoil by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Statoil during the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Statoil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Statoil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Statoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie raised Statoil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Statoil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE STO opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Statoil has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $80,653.27, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Statoil (NYSE:STO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Statoil had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Statoil will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Statoil

Statoil ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development and Production Norway; Development and Production International; Marketing, Midstream and Processing; and Other segments.

