Stealthcoin (CRYPTO:XST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.42 Million

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Stealthcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealthcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealthcoin has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $3,932.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012998 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00102414 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022894 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00428919 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Stealthcoin

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,544,271 coins. Stealthcoin’s official website is www.stealthcoin.com. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealthcoin Coin Trading

Stealthcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase Stealthcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealthcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealthcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealthcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealthcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.