Steel Dynamics (STLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 2,183,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,316.29, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

