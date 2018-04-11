Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3544355833334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 2,183,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,316.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

