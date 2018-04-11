Steelcase (SCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a report on Monday.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,300 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $201,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,579.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

