Steem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.15 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Steem has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00028264 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Steem has a market capitalization of $502.44 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.92 or 0.09728260 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00182046 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.01737910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021844 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016561 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 273,208,161 coins and its circulating supply is 256,234,067 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.