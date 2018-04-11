Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Stock Price

News articles about Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stein Mart earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.4412950146795 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

SMRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 675,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Stein Mart has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 33.73% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $384.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

