Steneum Coin Market Cap Tops $348,167.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Steneum Coin has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Steneum Coin has a total market cap of $348,167.00 and approximately $4,769.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.01665000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017661 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Steneum Coin Profile

Steneum Coin (CRYPTO:STN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 5,754,408 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,564 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com.

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

