Stephen E. Watson Sells 18,340 Shares of Kohl’s (KSS) Stock

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Director Stephen E. Watson sold 18,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,217,225.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,576.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,752.31, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, VNBTrust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

