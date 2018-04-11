Michaels Companies (MIK) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,514.94, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

