Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 18,103 Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco worth $69,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 3,271,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,496. Invesco has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12,479.06, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, insider Annette Lege sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,860 shares of company stock worth $15,011,173. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $45.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

