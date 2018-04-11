Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,248,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Ball by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13,758.35, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Ball’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In related news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $735,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $100,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

