Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,819 Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $66,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,991,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $52,741.70, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 10,819 Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-66-26-million-holdings-in-occidental-petroleum-oxy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.