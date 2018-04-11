Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 3.96% of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment worth $48,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 1,395,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,272. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.60, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.79.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Moloney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 561,900 shares of company stock worth $8,182,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

