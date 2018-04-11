Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan purchased 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $331,689.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,168 shares in the company, valued at $43,344.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $405,689. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE BHLB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,696.82, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.65. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm’s loan portfolio comprises of the following: commercial real estate; commercial and industrial; residential mortgage; and consumer. It also offers savings and checking accounts, deposits, lending, mortgages loans, insurance, and wealth management products.

