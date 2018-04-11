Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,234 Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Novanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,850 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $491,617.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,587.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $1,480,917. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1,766.18, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sterling-capital-management-llc-invests-1-06-million-in-novanta-inc-novt-stock-updated-updated.html.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.