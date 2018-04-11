Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,575 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $61,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,767,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,377,000 after buying an additional 758,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,636,000 after buying an additional 627,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,754,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,256,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,651,000 after buying an additional 114,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,991,000 after buying an additional 356,715 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 1,150,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,048. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7,768.86, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.04). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

