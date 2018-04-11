FIS (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lowered by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FIS (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of FIS worth $78,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Puzo Michael J bought a new position in shares of FIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FIS by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FIS by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of FIS by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 122,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FIS by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FIS from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of FIS in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FIS from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FIS in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

FIS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,762. FIS has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $31,793.21, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FIS (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. FIS had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. FIS’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that FIS will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from FIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. FIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other FIS news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $8,771,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

FIS Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

