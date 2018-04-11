Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,314 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Time Warner worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,390,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Time Warner by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,053,982 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $828,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,928 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,639,000. Cowen Inc. grew its position in Time Warner by 833.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,576,195 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $263,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407,088 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

In related news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 4,728,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,468.02, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Time Warner Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Time Warner’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

