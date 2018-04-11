Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Lessened by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,638.74, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at $756,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

