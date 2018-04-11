Sterling Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Trueblue at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 183,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trueblue by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $581,257.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,014.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1,092.98, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Trueblue’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

