Stitch Fix (SFIX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.679502408034 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 target price on Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $1,703,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,224.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

