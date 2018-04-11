FinnCap Increases STM Group (LON:STM) Price Target to GBX 80

STM Group (LON:STM) had its price target boosted by FinnCap from GBX 60 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.13) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STM stock remained flat at $GBX 55.50 ($0.78) during midday trading on Tuesday. 47,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,593. STM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.20 ($0.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60.

About STM Group

STM Group PLC is a financial services company engaged in the structuring and administration of clients’ assets. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Insurance Management, STM Life and Other Services. It specializes in the delivery of a range of financial service products to professional intermediaries and in the administration of assets for international clients in relation to retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring.

