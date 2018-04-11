MercadoLibre Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of 901% compared to the typical volume of 873 call options.

MELI traded down $19.13 on Wednesday, reaching $328.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15,131.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 2.07. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $214.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $268.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

