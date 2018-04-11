Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

FOMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOMX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,708. The company has a market cap of $190.01, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,791.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.93%. research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 952,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 566,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 167,643 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

