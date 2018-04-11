Torchmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TMK)

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,345 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,822% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

In other Torchmark news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $420,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 654,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $6,796,120. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Torchmark by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on shares of Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE TMK opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9,466.52, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

