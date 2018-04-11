Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $559,000 Position in NCI Building Systems (NCS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 54.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,147.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCS. ValuEngine raised NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

