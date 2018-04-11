Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 903,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,038 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah bought 15,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFRG stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.53, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $121.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.12 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

