Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stock

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,932,000 after purchasing an additional 662,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 621,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,212. The firm has a market cap of $21,574.20, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.68 per share, with a total value of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

