Stoneridge (SRI) Upgraded by Stephens to “Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $798.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

