Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in STORE Capital (STOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of STORE Capital worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,628,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $14,812,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 507,676 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,747,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $4,872.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/store-capital-stor-holdings-trimmed-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.