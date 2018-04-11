Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Stratasys reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $179.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 434,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.25, a P/E ratio of 145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

