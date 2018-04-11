Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.55, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Stratasys by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stratasys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

