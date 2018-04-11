Strid Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total transaction of $379,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,493.45.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,442.66. 2,217,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $884.49 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a market capitalization of $680,693.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

