Marco Investment Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,159,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,110,000 after acquiring an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,945,000 after acquiring an additional 296,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 79,551 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,214,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $6,484,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.85. 942,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,162. The firm has a market cap of $58,837.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

