Stryker Co. (SYK) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $58,133.20, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

In other Stryker news, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,214,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $3,853,757.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,414.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

