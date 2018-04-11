Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005826 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $153.93 million and $6.10 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00835347 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, OKEx, EtherDelta, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

