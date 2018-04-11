JPMorgan Chase Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 149,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,177. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.12, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,525.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. ING Groep NV raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 430,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 243,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

