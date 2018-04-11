Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,650 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,989,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 636.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCMP. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SCMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,332. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc-scmp-stake-decreased-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.